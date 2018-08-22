‘Overwatch’ Animated Short and New Map Feature South Korea’s Hero, D.Va

0

Overwatch fans got not one but two treats today: An animated short featuring D.Va and a new video teasing the brand new Busan map!

In “Shooting Star”, the latest animated short for Overwatch, South Korea’s favorite professional gamer and star of the MEKA squad, D.Va, takes center stage. While she’s busy working tirelessly to prepare for the next Omnic attack, one might just arrive much sooner than expected. And since Busan is featured in this new short, it only goes to follow that the city itself should be the setting for a brand new Overwatch map.

Now available on the PTR, teams can dive in and battle for control of three prominent locations within one map: Sanctuary, Downtown, and MEKA Base. The setting of Busan includes the serene Sanctuary, featuring an ancient temple, beautiful gardens, and historic architecture; the bustling metropolis of Downtown, where players will fight across a busy PC bang, flashy karaoke bar, and central light rail station (complete with a train that totally won’t ruin your day if you’re on the wrong end of it…); and the home of South Korea’s frontline defense against the gwishin omnic attacks, the MEKA Base.

For starters, check out the new short below:

And now that the city is safe once again, here’s the teaser video for the new Busan map:

