‘Overwatch’ Halloween Event Trailer Teases the Return of Junkenstein, New Skins

0

The good people at Overwatch have unveiled the trailer for the new Halloween seasonal event, “Overwatch Halloween Terror”, and it’s delightfully spooky. The limited seasonal event begins today, October 10th, and runs through November 1st, and it looks like it takes place on the streets of Eichenwalde once again, building on the “Junkenstein’s Revenge” mode from last Halloween.

Indeed, “Junkenstein’s Revenge” returns with all-new villains, and you can play either the original version of the game or a brand new “Junkenstein Endless Brawl”, which features a different cast of heroes.

As with the return of the “Summer Games” event, last year’s Halloween skins will be available once more along with 50 “new tantalizing treats.” Oh yes, legendary skins like Corsair Ana, Van Helsing McCree (!!!), Dragon Symmetra, and Cultist Zenyatta are being made available during this limited time event.

So yes, if you needed even more proof that Overwatch is the best online multiplayer shooter around, the Blizzard folks are continuing to evolve and build out brand new game modes, skins, and characters year-round, and this new Overwatch Halloween Terror event sounds like a pure delight.

Check out the Overwatch Halloween event trailer below, followed by some screenshots.