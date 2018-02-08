‘Overwatch’ Lunar New Year 2018 Skins Revealed

0

The highly addictive video game Overwatch has launched its new seasonal event for the 2018 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dog, and with it comes some incredible new skins for the various players. From publisher and developer Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game, but one in which there’s a heavy focus on the various characters. Players can choose from an assortment of playable characters, each with different abilities, looks, and personalities, which is where the fun of the skins comes in.

This Overwatch Lunar New Year event is unique in that it’s being extended—it’ll last for four weeks instead of the traditional two for most seasonal events. The Overwatch team revealed that they extended the time of this event because a lot of people travel over the Lunar New Year, and thus miss out on the event. Additionally, players will be able to switch their skins at the beginning of each match. This is huge, and is a development I’m sure all fans of Overwatch are going to be overjoyed to discover.

Now, about those skins. There are two new legendary skins available during the Lunar New Year, one for Mercy and one for Genji, and six new skins in all. Unsurprisingly, they look downright fantastic. There’s an assortment of other new skins for characters like Zarya, McCree, and Widowmaker that gamers will be thrilled to nab, and I’m consistently amazed at the level of detail the Overwatch team puts into these events.

As if that wasn’t enough, the game for this event is Capture the Flag, and there will be a competitive Capture the Flag mode with a brand new map, Ayutthaya. So get excited Overwatch fans, there are over 50 new seasonal items to enjoy for the next four weeks.

Peruse Overwatch Lunar New Year skins images below, and for more on the game, check out my editorial right here. The Lunar New Year 2018 event runs from February 8th through March 5th.