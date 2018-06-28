‘Overwatch’ Reveals New Hero Wrecking Ball, a Genetically Modified Hamster

0

The addictive video game Overwatch has unveiled yet another new hero. Fresh off a series of major changes to the game that seek to decrease player toxicity, Overwatch is now about to launch the new tank hero Wrecking Ball. The character is actually a hamster named Hammond who was genetically modified during his time on the Horizon Lunar colony, which granted him increased size and intelligence. But during Horizon’s rebellion, he attached his escape pod to the back of Winston’s ship and crash landed in the Australian Outback near Junkertown, where he modified his escape pod to be a fully fledged mech. Hammond doesn’t speak human languages, but his mech automatically translates his voice in order to communicate.

The design of this character is incredible and he presents a wholly new opportunity for players to expound upon their skills and build up entirely new team dynamics. His abilities are as follows:

: Wrecking Ball fires machine guns Adaptive Shield : Grants Wrecking Ball a number of temporary shields based on the number of enemies nearby

: Wrecking Ball transforms into a sphere with increased speed Grappling Claw : While in Roll mode, Wrecking Ball can launch a short grappling hook to attach to surfaces, swing around, clear gaps, and move upwards. Using this ability allows Wrecking Ball to gain momentum, dealing damage and knocking back enemies upon impact

: Wrecking Ball slams down from the air, pulling enemies towards the center of impact and dealing damage Minefield (Ultimate): Wrecking Ball litters the ground around him with damage-dealing proximity mines

The character is currently available in the PTR and will be playable to all Overwatch gamers soon. For now, check out his origin video, full bio, and some images below. And if you wanna see Wrecking Ball in action, check out Seagull’s Twitch stream, which will include Jeff Kaplan at 2pm PT.