‘Overwatch’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Introduces New Character Orisa

I can’t stop playing Overwatch. I have other video games I could play, but I keep coming back to Overwatch because it’s just so fun—and Blizzard continues to add new updates, events, and characters that keep the game fresh. They really knocked it out of the park with this one, and as the studio is getting ready to release another all-new playable character named Orisa, they’ve unveiled a behind-the-scenes video that explains the creation of the character and what she’s meant to do within the context of the game.

If you’ve never played Overwatch, it’s a team-based first-person shooter, but it features an incredibly diverse gallery of playable characters. That’s what sets this apart from all of the other shooter-based games—you can tell there was thought put behind the creation of all of these characters, and indeed Blizzard has been unveiling animated shorts that reveal the various backstories. The game isn’t mean-spirited, it’s not “hardened” or “gritty”—it’s just a fun, colorful, and dynamic shooter that emphasizes working as a team over barreling into action solo—cause if you do that, you die very, very quickly.

Orisa is a tank hero, and is a robot built by an 11-year-old girl in Nubani. As explained in the video, she was designed to be a team anchor like Reinhardt, and once again I really love the thought and care that went into crafting this character. Right down to her color scheme, everything is in fitting with who the developers think she is, not what she does or looks like.

Check out the Overwatch Orisa video below. The character will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 21st.