Watch Adorable Puppies Play Capture the Flag in ‘Overwatch’ Event

Puppies make everything better. No one denies this. Blizzard has wisely seized on this fact by taking the Puppy Bowl formula and applying it to their hit video game Overwatch. Even if you’ve never played Overwatch, that’s okay because you can just be in it for the puppies. Today at 6pm EST/3pm PST, you can tune into Twitch.tv/PlayOverwatch to watch the first ever “Puppy Rumble” which ties into Overwatch’s Year of the Dog. And while you’re watching puppies play their own version of capture-the-flag, you can learn about how you and others can support dog adoptions throughout the country. The dogs featured will be available for adoption and I imagine they’ll have their forever homes by the end of the day if they don’t already.

To learn more about the partners involved in this adoption drive, you can click over to Petfinder, Wags & Walks, Paws Atlanta, and Austin Pets Alive. Additionally, if “you’re unable to adopt a pet, consider sponsoring one, donating to one of our Puppy Rumble partners, or donating to your favorite local shelter,” so you can still do right by these pups.

You can watch the Puppy Rumble below, and check out images of the puppies below. To learn more about Overwatch, click here for Adam Chitwood’s explainer.