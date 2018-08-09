Check Out the New ‘Overwatch’ Summer Games 2018 Skins

0

The insanely popular and wildly addictive video game Overwatch unveiled its 2018 edition of the Summer Games event today, and along with it some absolutely terrific new Summer Games skins. For those unfamiliar, Overwatch hails from publisher and developer Blizzard Entertainment and is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter, but one in which there’s a heavy focus on the various characters. Players can choose from an assortment of playable characters, each with different abilities, looks, and personalities, which is where the fun of the skins comes in.

The Summer Games 2018 event will run from August 9th through August 30th, so that’s plenty of time to try and collect all the new items available. In addition to new skins and the return of all previous Summer Games items, this event also features a brand new Lucioball map that’s been modified for the wall ride ability.

With regards to the skins, there are six new Legendary skins including Cabana Ana, Fastball Zenyatta, Gridironhardt Reinhardt, Lacross Roadhog, Waveracer D.Va, and Catcher Winston. There are also three new epic skins: Mexicana Sombra, Eireannach Moira, and Tre Kronor Brigitte.

Peruse through images of the new Overwatch Summer Games 2018 skins below, and click for high-resolution. But first, watch a teaser for the event.