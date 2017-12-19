‘Father Figures’ Owen Wilson & Ed Helms Reveal Their Own Familial Lies

-
There’s an unexpected sweetness to Father Figures that you wouldn’t necessarily expect in an R-rated studio-comedy. Sure – there’s the prerequisite number of sex jokes (usually at the expense of Glenn Close); but underneath the crudeness – there’s a gooey streak of sentimentality.
In Father Figures, Owen Wilson & Ed Helms star as estranged twin brothers Kyle & Peter who discover their mother Helen (Glenn Close) hasn’t been so truthful about their thought-to-be-deceased father. Turns out: this isn’t the case at all – their father is alive and well. There’s just one small problem – Helen isn’t sure which of the many men she was seeing in the seventies actually is their father. Could it be a hard-edged con artist (J.K. Simmons) or a quirky veterinarian (Christopher Walken) or Terry Bradshaw (Terry Bradshaw)? The journey to discover their father’s identity tests the brothers’ relationship, bringing them in contact with a series of eccentric characters (an unnamed hitchhiker (Katt Williams), a hard-to-hear motel clerk, a mysterious grieving woman…).
In the following interview with Owen Wilson & Ed Helms, the duo discuss if their families have ever lied to them, the correct way to pronounce ‘ribald’ and their hitchhiking pasts. For the full interview, watch above.
Owen Wilson & Ed Helms:
- Owen Wilson & Ed Helms discuss the proper way to pronounce ‘ribald’? [For the record, listen here for the correct pronunciation]
- Would Wilson or Helms ever pick up a hitchhiker themselves?
- Ed Helms reveals his ‘beatnik’ hitchhiking past
- Have Helms or Wilson’s families ever lied to them?
Here’s the official synopsis for Father Figures:
Owen Wilson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Zoolander 2”) and Ed Helms (“The Hangover” films, “We’re the Millers”) star in the Alcon Entertainment comedy “Father Figures,” marking the directorial debut of veteran cinematographer Lawrence Sher (“The Hangover” films).
Wilson and Helms are Kyle and Peter Reynolds, brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out together to find their real father, and end up learning more about their mother than they probably ever wanted to know.
The film also stars J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”), comedian Katt Williams, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-actor Terry Bradshaw, Ving Rhames (the “Mission Impossible” films), Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”), and Oscar nominee June Squibb (“Nebraska”), with Oscar winner Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter”), and Oscar nominee Glenn Close (“Albert Nobbs,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) as the twins’ mother.
Sher directed from a screenplay by Justin Malen (“Office Christmas Party”). The film was produced by Academy Award nominee Ivan Reitman (“Up in the Air”), Ali Bell (“Draft Day”), and Academy Award nominees Broderick Johnson and Andrew A. Kosove (“The Blindside”). Serving as executive producers were Tom Pollock, Scott Parish, Chris Cowles, Chris Fenton, and Timothy M. Bourne.
Sher’s behind-the-scenes team included director of photography John Lindley (“St. Vincent”), production designer Stephen H. Carter (art director, “Birdman”), editor Dana E. Glauberman (“Draft Day”), and two-time Oscar nominated costume designer Julie Weiss (“Frida,” “Twelve Monkeys”). The music was composed by Rob Simonsen (“Foxcatcher”).