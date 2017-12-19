‘Father Figures’ Owen Wilson & Ed Helms Reveal Their Own Familial Lies

0

-

There’s an unexpected sweetness to Father Figures that you wouldn’t necessarily expect in an R-rated studio-comedy. Sure – there’s the prerequisite number of sex jokes (usually at the expense of Glenn Close); but underneath the crudeness – there’s a gooey streak of sentimentality.

In Father Figures, Owen Wilson & Ed Helms star as estranged twin brothers Kyle & Peter who discover their mother Helen (Glenn Close) hasn’t been so truthful about their thought-to-be-deceased father. Turns out: this isn’t the case at all – their father is alive and well. There’s just one small problem – Helen isn’t sure which of the many men she was seeing in the seventies actually is their father. Could it be a hard-edged con artist (J.K. Simmons) or a quirky veterinarian (Christopher Walken) or Terry Bradshaw (Terry Bradshaw)? The journey to discover their father’s identity tests the brothers’ relationship, bringing them in contact with a series of eccentric characters (an unnamed hitchhiker (Katt Williams), a hard-to-hear motel clerk, a mysterious grieving woman…).

In the following interview with Owen Wilson & Ed Helms, the duo discuss if their families have ever lied to them, the correct way to pronounce ‘ribald’ and their hitchhiking pasts. For the full interview, watch above.

Owen Wilson & Ed Helms:

Owen Wilson & Ed Helms discuss the proper way to pronounce ‘ribald’? [For the record, listen here for the correct pronunciation]

Would Wilson or Helms ever pick up a hitchhiker themselves?

Ed Helms reveals his ‘beatnik’ hitchhiking past

Have Helms or Wilson’s families ever lied to them?

Here’s the official synopsis for Father Figures: