‘Ozark’ Season 2 Trailer and Images Reveal the Next Chapter

0

Today Netflix has released the first trailer and images for Ozark Season 2, it’s crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a couple who have definitely gotten in over their heads with a drug cartel. The dark series returns with further complications for the Brydes, as they try and balance the needs of their family and the demands of the dangerous criminals surrounding them.

The series also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, and Peter Mullan. Ozark Season 2 premieres August 31st on Netflix; check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis: