‘Ozark’ Season 2 Trailer and Images Reveal the Next Chapter

Today Netflix has released the first trailer and images for Ozark Season 2, it’s crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a couple who have definitely gotten in over their heads with a drug cartel. The dark series returns with further complications for the Brydes, as they try and balance the needs of their family and the demands of the dangerous criminals surrounding them.
The series also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, and Peter Mullan. Ozark Season 2 premieres August 31st on Netflix; check out the trailer below:
Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis:
In its much-anticipated second season, Ozark continues to follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out. The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.