Netflix Renews ‘Ozark’ for Season 3

It’s official: Ozark Season 3 is happening. Netflix has renewed the drama series for a third season, continuing the illegal adventures of Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrd and his money laundering family. Bateman serves as an executive producer on the series and directed multiple episodes in the first two seasons, although Netflix doesn’t reveal if and how often he’ll return behind the camera for Season 3. The third season will consist of 10 episodes, the same as the first two seasons.

The show is very much inspired by the success of Breaking Bad, as it revolves around a seemingly “nice” guy whose criminal path becomes more and more dark as it goes along. Byrd, a successful financial advisor, was forced to move his family to the Missouri Ozarks in the show’s first episode after it was revealed that his partner had been stealing from a Mexican drug cartel. In over his head, Byrd and his family began an operation in the Ozarks to pay back the money owed.

Season 2 of the series found Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) taking ownership of their new lives as criminals, while side character Ruth (Julia Garner) provided for the season’s most compelling and emotionally fulfilling arc. Some felt the show was oppressively dark in its second season, and while I’d agree that the FBI agent storyline didn’t work at all, for the most part I found the pulpy crime trappings to be acceptably bingeworthy.

There’s no mention of Season 3 being the show’s last and while Netflix doesn’t release ratings numbers, Ozark is widely assumed to be one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows, so it may be some time before the show comes to an end. My hopes for Season 3 are that they lean into a bit more levity, give us more Ruth, turn some damn lights on, and potentially freshen up the writers room a bit to inject some new blood into the storytelling. But yeah, I’ll be watching.

Ozark Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date. For a comprehensive list of TV show renewals and cancellations, click here.