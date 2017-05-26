‘Ozark’ Trailer: Jason Bateman Directs, Stars in Dark Netflix Series

0

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for a new upcoming drama series called Ozark. The project has been in the works for a few years now, with Jason Bateman taking the lead as both the star and director of the series. The show takes place in the Ozark mountains and explores the world of money laundering, as Bateman plays a family man who serves as the top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico. When things go screwy, Bateman’s character is forced to uproot his family from Chicago to go hide out in the Missouri Ozarks.

This trailer is just a taste of what’s in store, but it’s a tantalizing one. Bateman already has two features under his belt as a director, the comedy Bad Words and the drama/comedy The Family Fang, so he’s no novice here. Moreover, it’s interesting to see that the actor-turned-director has really carved out his own aesthetic niche, as there’s certainly a palette that feels familiar to those who have seen his previous work.

Bateman serves as executive producer on the series alongside The Judge screenwriter Bill Dubuque, and I’m definitely interested to see how this show shapes up. With Bloodline at a close, Netflix could certainly use another dark family drama, and Ozark could be just the ticket.

Check out the Ozark trailer below. The series also stars Laura Linney, Esai Morales, Julia Garner, Marc Menchaca, Jason Butler Harner and Harris Yulin. Ozark premieres on Netflix on July 21st.