‘Ozark’: Jason Bateman Breaks Bad in New Trailer for Netflix Series

Netflix has released the official full trailer for the upcoming drama series Ozark, and this thing looks dark. Jason Bateman stars in and directs the series, which follows a family man who serves as the top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico. When things go screwy, he’s forced to uproot his family from Chicago and go hide out in the Missouri Ozarks. This trailer teases plenty of intrigue, violence, and family drama, and I imagine the Breaking Bad comparisons are going to be hard to ignore. To be fair, though, Bateman’s character looks to be a crook from the get-go, so it’s not so much tracking an arc that gets darker and darker as it is following a bad dude who considers himself a family man.

The Judge screenwriter Bill Dubuque serves as executive producer alongside Bateman and wrote the series, and this very much looks like a cross between Breaking Bad and Netflix’s now-cancelled family drama Bloodline. Bateman has done well in dramatic roles in the past with films like The Gift, and his directorial efforts Bad Words and The Family Fang certainly show that he’s got a unique eye behind the camera. The big selling point here, however, is a starring role for Laura Linney.

Check out the new Ozark trailer below. The series also stars Esai Moreales, Julia Garner, Marc Menchaca, Jason Butler Harner, and Harris Yulin. Ozark premieres on Netflix on July 21st.