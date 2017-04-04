Pablo Larraín to Direct ‘The True American’ Starring Tom Hardy

0

Unlike most people, director Pablo Larraín had a pretty good 2016. His films Jackie and Neruda were both released to critical acclaim, and now it looks like he’s landed on a follow-up feature. According to the press release, Larrain is set to helm The True American starring Tom Hardy. Per the press release, “The project is based on Anand Giridharadas’ nonfiction book of the same name, which is set in Texas in the days following 9/11. It follows the story of Rais Bhuiyan, a Muslim immigrant and Bangladesh Air Force veteran who narrowly survived a killing spree that took the lives of two other immigrants. Employed at a Dallas-area convenience store as he established himself in America, Bhuiyan worked to have his attacker, self-styled “Arab-slayer” Mark Stroman, spared from execution.”

Back in 2014, Kathryn Bigelow was attached to direct the project, but she’ll now stay on as a producer alongside Megan Ellison, Matthew Budman, and Juan de Dios Larraín. Annapurna Pictures will distribute.

However, the big question now becomes where the project falls in Hardy’s busy schedule. So far this year he’s been eyeing Triple Frontier, there’s the possibility of the Mad Max: Fury Road sequel, Mad Max: The Wasteland, working with Andrew Dominik on War Party, and that Splinter Cell movie that may happen one day. But The True American sounds like an exciting project, especially with Larraín at the helm, so hopefully it will go in front of cameras sooner rather than later.

