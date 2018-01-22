Pablo Schreiber on Being Part of ‘Den of Thieves’, ‘The Wire’ and Damien Chazelle’s ‘First Man’

0

-

With director Christian Gudegast’s thriller Den of Thieves in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Pablo Schreiber for an exclusive video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation he talked about how he got involved in the film, how his work on director Jordan Ross’ Thumper helped him land the gig, what it’s like making a big action movie, if the script changed during production, how the filmmakers really visited the Federal Reserve of Los Angeles and took notes, and more. In addition, he talked about what it’s been like working on Damien Chazelle’s new film First Man and he also reminisced about being part of The Wire.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Den of Thieves is about a group of elite bank robbers that set out to rob the Los Angeles Branch of the Federal Reserve and some members of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept that are out to stop them. It’s a Los Angeles crime story in the vein of Heat. Den of Thieves also stars Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent, Maurice Compte, and Sonya Balmores.

Check out what Pablo Schreiber had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by some images from the film.

Pablo Schreiber: