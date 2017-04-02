Horror Haul: ‘Pacific Rim 2’ Wraps Production, Netflix Picks Up Gareth Evans’ First Post-‘Raid’ Film

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, we finally got our first taste of Andy Muschietti‘s new It movie with the first trailer for the Stephen King adaptation. It was a big week for trailers in general, with new looks at the Tom Cruise action horror The Mummy, the latest Conjuring spin-off Annabelle: Creation, the Fantastic Fest head trip A Dark Song, and the latest Shudder exclusive Sweet Sweet Lonely Girl, and a whole bunch more (Check ‘em all out below).

Elsewhere, John Boyega announced on Twitter that Pacific Rim: Uprising has wrapped production, StudioADI revealed more of their incredible practical effects for the 2011 The Thing remake that never made it to the screen, and Netflix picked up Apostle, the period revenge thriller starring Dan Stevens from the director of The Raid films. We also got a sneak peek at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights American Horror Story Maze and an official announcement for Santa Clarita Diet Season 2.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

NEWS:

New ‘The Mummy’ Trailer Finds Undead Tom Cruise Battling Undead Egyptian Queen

‘Annabelle: Creation’ Trailer Explores the Birth of the Most Evil Doll

‘Aquaman’ Screenwriter Will Beall to Pen Universal’s ‘The Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Reboot

Darren Aronofsky’s Mysterious Jennifer Lawrence Movie Is A Horror Film

‘It’ Trailer Breaks ‘Fate of the Furious’ Record for Most Views in 24 Hours

‘Annabelle: Creation’ Trailer Teaser Assembles a Killer Doll

‘The Dark Tower’ Release Date Delayed Again

The 35 Best R-Rated Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

‘A Dark Song’ Trailer Delivers a Black Magic Head Trip

‘It’: Here Are All the Book References and Easter Eggs Glimpsed in the First Trailer

First ‘It’ Movie Trailer Unleashes Pennywise

New ‘It’ Poster and Teaser Trailer Heralds the Horrors to Come

‘Bates Motel’ Has Reached ‘Psycho’ Territory, But With a Major (Good) Change

‘A Ghost Story’ Trailer: Casey Affleck Is Dead and Lonely in David Lowery’s Unique Film

New ‘It’ Images are Down to Clown; Sequel Details Revealed

Exclusive: Sony Developing ‘Venom’ as R-Rated Start to Their Own Marvel Universe

New ‘Okja’ Images Further Reveal Bong Joon Ho’s Netflix Monster Movie

INTERVIEWS

Michael Fassbender on ‘Alien: Covenant’, How David Has Changed, and Playing a Disembodied Head

Bryan Bertino on ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’, ‘The Strangers 2’, and The Evolving Economics of Horror

Rebecca Ferguson on ‘Life’, Tomas Alfredson’s ‘The Snowman’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ with Hugh Jackman