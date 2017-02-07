‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’: John Boyega Prepares for Action in First Image

0

Fans who saw Attack the Block back in 2011 have been waiting for John Boyega to break out, and that finally came in 2015 when he knocked his lead role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens out of the park. Now he’s a movie star with no signs of slowing down. He’s leading the Pacific Rim sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, and now he’s shared the first image from the film with fans.

Details on the film are scarce. We know that Boyega is playing the son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecoste, and back in 2014, producer Guillermo Del Toro said that the story “picks up a few years after Pacific Rim when the people have transitioned back to a world without kaiju. But what happens to the Jaeger technology once the Kaiju are not a threat?” Of course, that plot could have easily changed in the past couple of years, especially with Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil) now in the director’s chair.

Nevertheless, it is nice to see them teasing the film over a year before it opens, and getting Boyega out there to promote it on his Twitter page. Pacific Rim is an unlikely sequel, and in some ways, this feels like a bit of a reboot with an eye towards supporting the Chinese audience that turned out big to give the film a major boost at the international box office. If we only went by domestic gross, we wouldn’t be getting a Pacific Rim sequel.

Check out the Pacific Rim: Uprising image below. The film opens February 23, 2018, and also stars Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, Levi Meaden, Zhang Jin, Wesley Wong, Lily Ji, Chen Zitong, Lan Yingying and Qian Yongchen with cameos by Xiao Yang and Korean actor Kim Jeong-Hoon.