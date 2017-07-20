‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’: First Look at John Boyega’s Character Revealed in New Video

0

Bless my mech-lovin’ heart! We got a surprise reveal of Legendary and Universal’s upcoming sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, courtesy of a new social media/mobile-driven recruitment campaign. Not only did we get a look at John Boyega‘s Jake Pentecost in action, suited up and ready to pilot his new Jaeger, we also got a data download for the brand-new Jaegers crafted for the sequel.

One thing should be immediately clear for anyone who saw (and is a fan of) Guillermo del Toro‘s 2013 flick that featured practical set elements for the massive battle bots: These mechs appear to lack the ponderous pull of gravity that plagued GDT’s somewhat realistic machines in Pacific Rim. That’s not a knock on either film. However, it looks like the sequel is going for less realism and more insane Jaeger-based action that would feel at home in a video game. You can judge for yourself by checking out their animations in a new video.

Also starring Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Rinko Kikuchi, Steven S. DeKnight‘s Pacific Rim: Uprising hits theaters February 23, 2018.

Check out the recruitment video for Pacific Rim: Uprising below:

What is a Jaeger? It’s you, times a thousand. Now accepting pilot applications at https://t.co/wmtSHdTiHq. #PacificRimUprising pic.twitter.com/NUaOoRQf8t — Pacific Rim (@PacificRim) July 20, 2017

Here’s a look at the film’s synopsis, as displayed on the recruitment page:

2035 – THE JAEGER UPRISING It’s been ten years since The Battle of the Breach and the oceans are still, but restless. Vindicated by the victory at the Breach, the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history. The PPDC now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes. When the Kaiju threat returns, we will be ready.

Check out the new mechs below!