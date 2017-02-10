Movie Talk: First Look at New Jaegers in ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 10th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- First look at new Jaegers in Pacific Rim: Uprising
- New Halloween movie in the works with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride
- Kevin Smith planning Hollywood satire Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
- Joe Manganiello and Marley Shelton join the cast of Rampage
- Dredd 2 could happen as animated film
- New trailer released for The Circle
- New clip released for Logan
- Mail Bag