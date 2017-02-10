More Collider
Movie Talk: First Look at New Jaegers in ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’

by      February 10, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 10th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • New Halloween movie in the works with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride
  • Joe Manganiello and Marley Shelton join the cast of Rampage
  • Dredd 2 could happen as animated film
  • New clip released for Logan
  • Mail Bag
