Movie Talk: First Look at New Jaegers in ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk ( February 10th, 2017 ) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

First look at new Jaegers in Pacific Rim: Uprising

New Halloween movie in the works with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride

Kevin Smith planning Hollywood satire Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Joe Manganiello and Marley Shelton join the cast of Rampage

Dredd 2 could happen as animated film

New trailer released for The Circle

New clip released for Logan