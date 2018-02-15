New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ IMAX Trailer Teases Massive, Colorful Kaiju Fights

0

A new Pacific Rim Uprising IMAX trailer has been released online, showcasing new footage from the upcoming sequel and making a very strong case for seeing it in the IMAX format. Pacific Rim 2 was not a guarantee when the film first hit theaters, as it somewhat underperformed domestically but hit big overseas—especially in China. Guillermo del Toro departed the director’s chair to focus on The Shape of Water, and Daredevil Season 1 showrunner Steven S. DeKnight subsequently came in to co-write and direct a new story.

The film looks to be a sequelboot of sorts, as it only has a couple of characters from the first movie while shifting its focus to a new, younger cast led by John Boyega. He plays the son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost, and obviously lives in the shadow of his father’s great deeds. But when a new kaiju threat arises, Boyega jumps into action and we get more monster vs. robot fights.

It looks like these fights are going to be the centerpiece of the movie, at least judging by this trailer. And they look pretty cool! There are no illusions here about what this is—at least half of this movie is essentially an animated film, as these battles are rendered entirely in the computer. There’s certainly a throwback vibe to the fights (Power Rangers fans will be pleased), and I’m curious to see how DeKnight differentiates each battle from the next. The world building was Pacific Rim’s greatest asset, so here’s hoping that’s expanded upon in this sequel, which should go a long way to keeping things compelling.

Watch the new Pacific Rim Uprising IMAX trailer below. The film also stars Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Rinko Kikuchi. Pacific Rim Uprising hits theaters on March 23rd.