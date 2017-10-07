NYCC: Breakdown of the ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Panel, John Boyega and Jaegers

0

Dennis Tzeng and Perri Nemiroff are here to talk Universal and Legendary Pictures’ Pacific Rim Uprising panel from New York Comic Con. Dennis and Perri offer their thoughts on John Boyega and his place in the Pacific Rim franchise. They offer their opinions on the new character details, their thoughts on the trailer, the fan reaction to the trailer and the new designs for the Kaijus and Jaegers.

Steven S. DeKnight and stars Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman, and Cailee Spaeny were in attendance on the Madison Square Garden stage to tease details about the sequel and reveal the first trailer. The follow-up stars Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s character from the first movie, and the story takes place 10 years after the events of Pacific Rim. The Jaeger program has now evolved and expanded into a massive global defense force after the Battle of the Breach, which comes in handy when the Kaiju threat returns.

DeKnight co-wrote the film with T.S. Nowlin (The Maze Runner), Emily Carmichael (Adventures of Ledo and Ix) & Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Guillermo del Toro remains onboard as a producer even though he departed the director’s chair during development.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising: