First ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Trailer Reveals a Sequel That’s Basically ‘Transformers’

Are you feeling drift compatible? Because the first trailer has arrived for Pacific Rim Uprising, Legendary and Universal’s upcoming sequel starring John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, son of Idris Elba‘s Pacific Rim hero, who’s following in his father’s footsteps as a Jaeger pilot.

Directed by Daredevil‘s Stephen S. DeKnight, the sequel to Guillermo del Toro‘s 2013 movie will introduce a whole new league of Jaegers to battle the Kaiju threat, fully equipped with trading card-worthy names like Gipsy Avenger, Bracer Phoenix, Saber Athena, Titan Redeemer and Guardian Bravo.

As someone who really enjoyed the first Pacific Rim, it pains me to say this sequel looks kind of terrible. The inherent premise of Pacific Rim—giant robots fighting giant monsters—gave way to cliche and derivativeness, but Guillermo del Toro sidestepped those two pitfalls for the most part, keeping the film fresh, unique, and emotionally genuine. This follow-up, however—from the aesthetic to the story—feels like a bad Transformers ripoff with some Power Rangers sprinkled in for good fun. Everything is overlit, there’s no weight to the designs, and even the camera work looks like Michael Bay. There’s always the possibility that this is just a poor trailer, but man, this has really hampered my enthusiasm for this follow-up.

Also starring Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Rinko Kikuchi, Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018.