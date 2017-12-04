New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Featurette Reveals New Footage of the Kaiju Epic

It’s hard to tell what to expect from Pacific Rim Uprising. Well, probably a lot of giant monsters and robots punching each other, but considering the project brings in a whole bunch of new blood, from the young cast to director Stephen S. DeKnight (Daredevil), who took over at the helm of the sequel after Guillermo del Toro stepped away from the project early on to focus on The Shape of Water.
The upcoming sequel stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, son of Idris Elba‘s Pacific Rim hero Stacker Pentecost, who follows in his father’s footsteps to become a star Jaeger pilot and possibly cancel an apocalypse of his own. Along the way, we’ll meet a whole new generation of Jaegers to battle the Kaiju threat, including Gipsy Avenger, Bracer Phoenix, Saber Athena, Titan Redeemer and Guardian Bravo.
You can get a glimpse at some of the big guns in action (and the even bigger monsters they’ll be battling) in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Pacific Rim Uprising, but most importantly, you can also glimpse the return of Mako Mori! Rinko Kikuchi is back and looking like a real HBIC. Anybody else suddenly feeling super drift compatible?
Watch the new featurette below. Also starring Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, and Burn Gorman, Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018.
Here’s the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising:
The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising.
John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.
Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.