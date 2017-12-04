New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Featurette Reveals New Footage of the Kaiju Epic

0

It’s hard to tell what to expect from Pacific Rim Uprising. Well, probably a lot of giant monsters and robots punching each other, but considering the project brings in a whole bunch of new blood, from the young cast to director Stephen S. DeKnight (Daredevil), who took over at the helm of the sequel after Guillermo del Toro stepped away from the project early on to focus on The Shape of Water.

The upcoming sequel stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, son of Idris Elba‘s Pacific Rim hero Stacker Pentecost, who follows in his father’s footsteps to become a star Jaeger pilot and possibly cancel an apocalypse of his own. Along the way, we’ll meet a whole new generation of Jaegers to battle the Kaiju threat, including Gipsy Avenger, Bracer Phoenix, Saber Athena, Titan Redeemer and Guardian Bravo.

You can get a glimpse at some of the big guns in action (and the even bigger monsters they’ll be battling) in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Pacific Rim Uprising, but most importantly, you can also glimpse the return of Mako Mori! Rinko Kikuchi is back and looking like a real HBIC. Anybody else suddenly feeling super drift compatible?

Watch the new featurette below. Also starring Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, and Burn Gorman, Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018.



Here’s the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising: