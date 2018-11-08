Netflix Announces 5 New Anime Series, Including ‘Pacific Rim’ and ‘Altered Carbon’ Expansions

0

Netflix has really been expanding its animated content recently, including the announcement of six new animated series being added to its already robust lineup. That lineup includes not only a ton of animated content for kids (like Spirit Riding Free) as well as adults (BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth), but also series that can cross over into both demographics (Voltron, Trollhunters). Now, the streaming giant is also looking to push out more specifically into new anime series, including — intriguingly — expanded takes on the world of Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon. These are actually pretty great ideas; both worlds really belong to the anime realm.

Check out the details from Netflix’s press release below, and bask in the glow of all of that talent! (FYI, all of the images included in this piece are from Cagaster of an Insect Cage, the only project with images to share thus far):

Pacific Rim

Returning to the epic battle of Kaiju and Jeagers, this original anime series will expand upon the story of the first two live action movies and follow two siblings – an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister – who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.



Co-showrunners: Craig Kyle ( Thor: Ragnarok ) and Greg Johnson ( X-Men: Evolution ).



Production Company: Legendary Entertainment (Kong: Skull Island; Pokemon: Detective Pikachu)



Altered Carbon

This anime feature, set in the same universe of the Netflix live-action sci-fi series (second season in production from Skydance Television), will explore new elements of the story mythology.



Writer: Dai Sato ( Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo ) and Tsukasa Kondo



Animation Studio: Anima



Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease “Cagaster” turns people into giant murderous insects, this manga-based series follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive.



Director: Koichi Chigira ( Last Exile, Full Metal Panic! )



Animation Studio: Gonzo (Hellsing, Afro Samurai)



Yasuke

I n a war-torn feudal Japan of mechs and magic, a retired ronin must take up his sword when he is charged with the task of transporting a mysterious child who dark forces want to eliminate.



Creator / Director / Executive Producer: LeSean Thomas ( The Boondocks , Cannon Busters )



Grammy nominee Flying Lotus will compose the music and be an Executive Producer on the show.



Lakeith Stanfield ( Atlanta , Sorry to Bother You ) will be the voice of the protagonist “Yasuke” (based on the historical samurai of African origin who fought with Oda Nobunaga).



Animation Studio: MAPPA (Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui).



