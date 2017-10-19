Watch: The ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Cast on Why ‘Voltron’ Wasn’t Invited to the Fight

0

-

Shortly after world premiering the Pacific Rim: Uprising trailer at New York Comic-Con, I got to sit down with director Steven S. DeKnight and stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman, and Cailee Spaeny for an exclusive video interview. Since I knew they were going to be pretty guarded about revealing too much about the upcoming sequel, I sat down with two goals: to have fun and make them laugh. Thankfully, they were all in a great mood and we talked about memorable moments from filming (which included doing karaoke in China), the tone of the sequel, what they each geek out about or collect, and I also asked the most important question of the day: why wasn’t Voltron invited to the fight?

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Legendary and Universal’s Pacific Rim sequel stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s character from the first movie, and the story takes place 10 years after the events of Pacific Rim. The Jaeger program has now evolved and expanded into a massive global defense force after the Battle of the Breach, which comes in handy when the Kaiju threat returns. The film also stars Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona and Rinko Kikuchi, Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Steven S. DeKnight and stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman, and Cailee Spaeny:

Why wasn’t Voltron also asked to fight against the Kaiju

Also why wasn’t Robotech invited to fight?

They talk about the tone of the sequel.

Memorable moments from filming which includes doing karaoke in China.

What do they geek out about or collect?

Here’s the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising: