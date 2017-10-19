Watch: The ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Cast on Why ‘Voltron’ Wasn’t Invited to the Fight

-
Shortly after world premiering the Pacific Rim: Uprising trailer at New York Comic-Con, I got to sit down with director Steven S. DeKnight and stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman, and Cailee Spaeny for an exclusive video interview. Since I knew they were going to be pretty guarded about revealing too much about the upcoming sequel, I sat down with two goals: to have fun and make them laugh. Thankfully, they were all in a great mood and we talked about memorable moments from filming (which included doing karaoke in China), the tone of the sequel, what they each geek out about or collect, and I also asked the most important question of the day: why wasn’t Voltron invited to the fight?
If you haven’t seen the trailer, Legendary and Universal’s Pacific Rim sequel stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s character from the first movie, and the story takes place 10 years after the events of Pacific Rim. The Jaeger program has now evolved and expanded into a massive global defense force after the Battle of the Breach, which comes in handy when the Kaiju threat returns. The film also stars Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona and Rinko Kikuchi, Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018.
Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.
Steven S. DeKnight and stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman, and Cailee Spaeny:
- Why wasn’t Voltron also asked to fight against the Kaiju
- Also why wasn’t Robotech invited to fight?
- They talk about the tone of the sequel.
- Memorable moments from filming which includes doing karaoke in China.
- What do they geek out about or collect?
Here’s the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising:
The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising.
-
John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.
-
Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.