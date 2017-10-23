Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Might Cross Over with ‘Godzilla’ and ‘King Kong’

by      October 23, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday October 23rd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp and Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Box Office Report
  • Christian Bale & Amy Adams are unrecognizable as Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney in first photos from the film Backseat
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

 

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Launch Trailer Ventures to Ancient Egypt for a Soft…
Tags

Latest News