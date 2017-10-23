Movie Talk: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Might Cross Over with ‘Godzilla’ and ‘King Kong’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday October 23rd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp and Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Pacific Rim Uprising director says crossover with Godzilla and King Kong is possible
- Early box office tracking released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Box Office Report
- Christian Bale & Amy Adams are unrecognizable as Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney in first photos from the film Backseat
- Sundance hit It Happened in LA gets release date and first trailer
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions