New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Poster Takes a Page Out of ‘Hamilton’s Book

Universal Pictures and Legendary have released a new poster for Pacific Rim Uprising, ahead of a new trailer debut tomorrow. Daredevil Season 1 showrunner Steven S. DeKnight takes over as director after Guillermo del Toro departed the sequel to make The Shape of Water (that turned out OK), and the story finds John Boyega playing Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s Pacific Rim hero Stacker Pentecost. Jake follows in his father’s footsteps to become a star Jaegar pilot when the Kaiju once again threaten the world with an impending apocalypse.

From the very first trailer it’s been clear that Pacific Rim Uprising is a different film than its predecessor, and that’s certainly true in this poster. Pacific Rim was colorful, but this sequel amps up the popping colors to 11 with a diverse array of Jaegars ready to do battle. Little of Del Toro’s original plans for Uprising remain, as Legendary looks to potentially move the Pacific Rim franchise towards a crossover movie with its Godzilla and King Kong franchise.

For now, audiences are no doubt curious to see how DeKnight makes this epic his own, and we’ll definitely get a better idea in tomorrow’s new trailer. Check out the new Pacific Rim Uprising poster below, which boasts a Hamilton-esque tagline. The movie also stars Scott Eastwood, Rinko Kikuchi, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, and Burn Gorman. Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23rd.