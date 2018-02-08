New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Trailer Unites Earth’s Last Line of Defense

0

A new trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising is having some fun showing off the new generation of heroes and the massive machines they pilot. John Boyega stars as Jake Pentecost, who attempts to fill the shoes of his legendary father. Jake, who has fallen into a life of excess, will have to straighten himself out in order to lead a new team of pilots as the last best chance for Earth’s defense. That’s easier said than done. But while this new trailer opts to focus on the fun, smash-em-up side of the movie, you can expect Jake to have his own hero’s journey when the film arrives next month.

Also starring Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Rinko Kikuchi, Steven S. DeKnight‘s Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018.

You can check out the new trailer below:

This March, the next generation will rise up to take back their world. #PacificRimUprising pic.twitter.com/85CoXv01ox — Pacific Rim (@PacificRim) February 8, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising:

The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction. Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

And for more of our Pacific Rim Uprising coverage, get caught up using the following links: