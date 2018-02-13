‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Teaser Highlights New Jaeger Weapons and Upgrades

0

Pacific Rim Uprising promises a pretty significant shakeup from the first film, bringing back a spare few original characters amongst a whole new generation of Jaeger pilots. But it’s not just the cast that’s getting a revamp, the next generation of Jaegers are getting some upgrades of their own.

Directed by Steven S. DeKnight, Pacific Rim Uprising promises to unleash the new Jaeger squad – Gipsy Avenger, Bracer Phoenix, Saber Athena, Titan Redeemer and Guardian Bravo – and they’re showing off the upgraded weapons in a new teaser for the film. Of course, if we learned anything from Pacific Rim, it’s that you always go with the sword — pardon, the Chain Sword 2.0… Are we totally 100% sure this isn’t a Mattel movie?

Pacific Rim Uprising stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Rinko Kikuchi. Universal Pictures will release the film in theaters on March 23, 2018. Get a glimpse at the upgraded Jaeger tech in the new teaser below:

The heart of the world’s greatest hero lives on. Gipsy Avenger reporting for duty! #PacificRimUprising pic.twitter.com/Wyjdy2GihP — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 13, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising:

The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction. Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

For more on Pacific Rim Uprising click the links below: