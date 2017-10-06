NYCC: Watch the ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Panel Live with John Boyega

0

If you can’t attend New York Comic-Con 2017 but still want to experience the Pacific Rim Uprising panel, you’re in luck. Collider is the exclusive livestreaming partner with ReedPOP for NYCC, and you can watch the Pacific Rim Uprising NYCC panel live right here on Friday, October 6th from 12pm-1pm ET. Director Steven S. DeKnight will join stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman, and Cailee Spaeny to take the Madison Square Garden stage and offer fans their first tease of the sequel, as well as the world premiere of the debut trailer.

The follow-up stars Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s character from the first movie, and the story takes place 10 years after the events of Pacific Rim. The Jaeger program has now evolved and expanded into a massive global defense force after the Battle of the Breach, which comes in handy when the Kaiju threat returns.

DeKnight co-wrote the film with T.S. Nowlin (The Maze Runner), Emily Carmichael (Adventures of Ledo and Ix) & Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Guillermo del Toro remains onboard as a producer even though he departed the director’s chair during development.

October 06, 2017, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Also starring Jing Tian, Rinko Kikuchi, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day, PACIFIC RIM UPRISING hits theaters March 2018.

