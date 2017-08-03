‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Release Date Gets Delayed Another Month

0

The good news is that you have a few extra weeks to polish up on your Jaeger-piloting skills; the bad news is that it’s because Legendary/Universal has delayed the opening of Pacific Rim Uprising again. The beleaguered project was temporarily put on hold back in 2015 following Guillermo del Toro‘s fun but expensive 2013 original. Then, after kickstarting the mecha movie’s engines once more, the sequel saw a series of release dates ranging from April 7, 2017 to August 4, 2017 to February 23, 2018, so what’s another month?

Variety reports that the release date has been delayed until March 23rd, a move that takes the film away from a follow-up frame to Black Panther‘s February 16th release date to a weekend already occupied by Paramount’s Action Point, Lionsgate/Summit’s Robin Hood movie, and a trio of animated films: Paramount’s Sherlock Gnomes, an untitled Fox/DreamWorks Animation/Blue Sky picture, and Wes Anderson‘s sure-to-be-weird stop-motion feature, Isle of Dogs. Good move!

Starring John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Rinko Kikuchi, Steven S. DeKnight‘s Pacific Rim Uprising now hits theaters March 23, 2018.

Here’s a look at the film’s synopsis:

2035 – THE JAEGER UPRISING It’s been ten years since The Battle of the Breach and the oceans are still, but restless. Vindicated by the victory at the Breach, the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history. The PPDC now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes. When the Kaiju threat returns, we will be ready.

