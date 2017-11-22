‘Paddington 2’: New Trailer Finds the Cute and Cuddly Bear Picking Up Odd Jobs

0

A new trailer for Studiocanal’s Paddington 2 is here and it’s delightful. It’s a shorter tease than the previously released trailer, which gets more of the movie’s plot across while also giving a lot of the film’s moments away, but it’s a very cute look at the live-action/animated sequel nonetheless.

Reuniting many of the original film’s cast while welcoming those in new roles, Paddington 2 stars Golden Globe-nominee Hugh Bonneville, Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins, three-time Golden Globe-nominee Brendan Gleeson, Oscar-nominee Julie Walters, Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, and Oscar-winner Peter Capaldi, with Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winner Hugh Grant, and BAFTA-winner Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. The starring ensemble also includes Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Oscar-nominee Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.

Paddington’s return to the big screen was again helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Paul King (Paddington) from a script written by King and Simon Farnaby, based on the best-selling and internationally adored books by Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear. Paddington 2 arrives Stateside on January 12, 2018.

Check out the new trailer for Paddington 2: