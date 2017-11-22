‘Paddington 2’: New Trailer Finds the Cute and Cuddly Bear Picking Up Odd Jobs

A new trailer for Studiocanal’s Paddington 2 is here and it’s delightful. It’s a shorter tease than the previously released trailer, which gets more of the movie’s plot across while also giving a lot of the film’s moments away, but it’s a very cute look at the live-action/animated sequel nonetheless.
Reuniting many of the original film’s cast while welcoming those in new roles, Paddington 2 stars Golden Globe-nominee Hugh Bonneville, Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins, three-time Golden Globe-nominee Brendan Gleeson, Oscar-nominee Julie Walters, Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, and Oscar-winner Peter Capaldi, with Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winner Hugh Grant, and BAFTA-winner Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. The starring ensemble also includes Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Oscar-nominee Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.
Paddington’s return to the big screen was again helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Paul King (Paddington) from a script written by King and Simon Farnaby, based on the best-selling and internationally adored books by Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear. Paddington 2 arrives Stateside on January 12, 2018.
Check out the new trailer for Paddington 2:
Following the worldwide hit “Paddington,” one of the most successful family films of all time, this much-anticipated sequel finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.
While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.
The film was produced by multiple award-winning producer David Heyman (the “Harry Potter” films, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Oscar nominee for “Gravity”). Serving as executive producers were Rosie Alison, Jeffrey Clifford, Alexandra Ferguson Derbyshire, Ron Halpern, and Didier Lupiter.
Creative talent returning behind the camera included director of photography Erik Alexander Wilson (“Tyrannosaur,” “Submarine”), production designer Gary Williamson (“Bunny and the Bull,” “Submarine”), Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Wonder Woman,” “The Dark Knight”), and editor Mark Everson (“Mindhorn,” “Alan Partridge”), joined by editor Jonathan Amos (“Baby Driver”). Visual effects were provided by the highly acclaimed British VFX company, Framestore, led by animation director Pablo Grillo (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) and VFX supervisors Andy Kind (“Gravity”) and Glen Pratt (“Beauty and the Beast”). The score is composed by Academy Award winner Dario Marianelli (“Atonement”).
“Paddington 2” was shot on location in and around central London, as well as on the legendary soundstages of Warner Bros. Leavesden and Pinewood film studios.