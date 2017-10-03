‘Paddington 2’: New Trailer Features an Incarcerated Bear and Hugh Grant as a Master of Disguise

0

Paddington was one of the best surprises of 2015, and now a new Paddington 2 trailer has arrived. The sequel follows the adorable Paddington (Ben Whishaw) working odd jobs to make enough money to buy an antique pop-up book for his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), but when a washed-up actor (Hugh Grant) discovers that the book is worth a fortune, he steals it and frames Paddington. Now it’s up to Paddington’s family to exonerate the bear and get back the book.

If you liked the first movie (and you should because it’s damn delightful), then you should be encouraged by this new trailer, which looks so much fun. It’s got Paddington getting into more mischief and a very game Hugh Grant willing to dress up in all manner of ridiculous disguises. Throw in a great supporting cast and the return of director Paul King (who helmed the first movie), and you can mark Paddington 2 down as one of my most-anticipated movies of 2018.

Check out the Paddington 2 trailer below. The film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Peter Capaldi. Paddington 2 opens in the UK on November 10th and in the U.S. on January 12, 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for Paddington 2: