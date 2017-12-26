New Trailer for ‘Paddington 2’ Puts the Title Bear Behind Bars for a Spell

0

If you need a little more delight in your life right now, I present the new U.S. trailer for Paddington 2. The British bear arrives on our shores early in 2018 and it might just be the first big hit of the year if this new trailer is to be believed. Paddington is very cute, and a very honest bear, so we don’t expect an obvious frame-job and stint in prison to get in the way of having another great caper.

Reuniting many of the original film’s cast while welcoming those in new roles, Paddington 2 stars Golden Globe nominee Hugh Bonneville, Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins, three-time Golden Globe-nominee Brendan Gleeson, Oscar-nominee Julie Walters, Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, and Oscar-winner Peter Capaldi, with Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winner Hugh Grant, and BAFTA-winner Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. The starring ensemble also includes Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Oscar-nominee Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.

Check out the new U.S. trailer for Paddington 2 below ahead of the film’s January 12th opening here in the States:

Following the worldwide hit “Paddington,” one of the most successful family films of all time, this much-anticipated sequel finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

For more on Paddington 2, be sure to get caught up on our latest coverage at the following links: