‘Paddington 2’ Trailer: The Adorable Bear Returns, Still Loves Marmalade

0

The first trailer for Paddington 2 has been released online. Filmmaker Paul King returns to direct the sequel, which picks up with Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) who has now settled into his life with the Brown family at Windsor gardens. When he sees a unique pop-up book in an antique shop, he decides it’ll be the perfect present for aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday and starts doing odd-jobs to save up and buy the book. But when it’s stolen, he sets out on a quest to apprehend the thief.

The first Paddington was a pleasant surprise. Movies with a talking animal protagonist can go south really fast, but King injected the film with a hefty dose of heart and some genuine humor that didn’t rely on cheap gags or potty jokes. The same thread looks to be present in the sequel, and while this teaser trailer doesn’t get too deep into the story, it’s a joy just to see adorable lil’ Paddington back in action.

Check out the Paddington 2 trailer below. The film also stars Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Imelda Staunton. Paddington 2 opens in the UK on November 10th and in the U.S. on January 12, 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for Paddington 2: