New ‘Paddington 2′ Trailer Brings Back Everyone’s Favorite Bear

0

Paddington 2 is already charming the rainboots off audiences in the UK, but for those of us living Stateside, the wait is almost over. The sequel follows the adorable Paddington (Ben Whishaw) working odd jobs to make enough money to buy an antique pop-up book for his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), but when a washed-up actor (Hugh Grant) discovers that the book is worth a fortune, he steals it and frames Paddington. Now it’s up to Paddington’s family to exonerate the bear and get back the book.

Paddington was one of the most downright delightful surprises of 2015, and by all accounts, the sequel follows suit. Paddington 2 landed in theaters overseas earlier this month, and it’s currently sitting pretty with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and earning a whole lot of love from audiences. Plus, if we’re not going to get to watch Nicole Kidman hamming it up as the villain this time around, Hugh Grant hamming it up is a pretty good consolation.

Paddington’s return to the big screen was again helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Paul King (Paddington) from a script written by King and Simon Farnaby. The film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Peter Capaldi. Paddington 2 opens in the UK on November 10th and in the U.S. on January 12, 2018. Check out the new trailer below.

