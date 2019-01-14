First Trailer for ‘Paddleton’ Is Calling All Ray Romano and Mark Duplass Fans

0

About as far from Paddington as you can get, save for the similar title, Paddleton is an upcoming dramatic two-hander that stars Ray Romano and Mark Duplass as two friends whose relationship is tested thanks to a terminal cancer diagnosis. So while it’s not exactly a feel-good flick, as far as we can tell, the stripped-down premise does allow Duplass and Romano to act out a wide range of their characters’ traits. Duplass gets to play a man whose clock is about to run out, so he chooses to live life to the fullest while he can. At his side is Romano’s somewhat quirky and reserved character who’s dragged into the drama somewhat against his will. At least, that’s the best we can figure from the newly released first trailer for the Netflix film. Both of their performances feel somewhat subdued, in the vein of the nuanced characters Nebraska. Let’s hope it’s on that level. (And let’s hope we learn the rules to the game of Paddleton.)

Directed by Alex Lehmann and written by Mark Duplass and Alex Lehmann, Paddleton will arrive on Netflix on February 22nd. But before that, it’ll have a February 1st premiere at Sundance where Collider will be partnering with Kia Motors for our Portrait and Media Studio in Park City; click here for more details.

Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s Paddleton below: