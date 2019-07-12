The ‘Paradise Hills’ Trailer Shows Emma Roberts Trapped in a Deceptively Pretty Dystopia

0

Emma Roberts is a young woman trapped in a deceptively beautiful cage in director Alice Waddington‘s upcoming film Paradise Hills. The trailer for Roberts’ upcoming film arrived this week. Paradise Hills goes big on the visuals, promising to take viewers into a dystopian world unlike they’ve never seen before — and probably won’t want to leave. But alas, this is a dark sci-fi tale, as the trailer quickly reveals.

The trailer sticks closely to the film’s protagonist, Uma (Roberts). It opens with Uma waking up in a room painted to mimic the outdoors. Unsure of how she got there, Uma learns she’s in a boarding school run by The Duchess (Milla Jovovich). As Uma wanders around the school grounds and participates in various school events, the trailer reveals that not everything is what it seems to be at this school.

Paradise Hills is the first feature-length film from Waddington. Previously, Waddington directed a handful of short films but was mostly known for her work as a fashion photographer and creative in her home country of Spain. The script was co-written by the reliably inventive writer/director Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal) and Brian DeLeeuw (Some Kind of Hate). In addition to Roberts, Paradise Hills‘ cast includes Milla Jovovich (the Resident Evil franchise), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8), Danielle Macdonald (Bird Box), and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse).

Paradise Hills arrives on VOD and at digital retailers as well as theaters on November 1. You can read Collider’s Sundance review and watch the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Paradise Hills: