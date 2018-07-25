NSFW Trailer for ‘Paradise PD’ Reveals the ‘Brickleberry’ Team’s Netflix’s Animated Series

0

Earlier this year, we got our first taste of Paradise PD, the new, insane, adult animated comedy series coming to Netflix from the team behind Brickleberry. Now, we get a chance to see just how insane, adult, and comedic the series will be thanks to its first trailer. It definitely delivers on the premise, which centers on a very dysfunctional police department in a backwoods, Southern-fried small town. It’s super-violent, sexual, and pulls no punches. It’s sure to upset some folks and absolutely delight others, but you can get a solid idea of what you’re in for by checking out the first trailer below.

Featuring “Chief Randall Crawford” by Tom Kenny (Spongebob), “Gina Jabowski” by Sarah Chalke (Scrubs, Rick & Morty), “Stanley Hopson” and “Dusty Marlow” by Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies), “Gerald Fitzgerald”by Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless), “Kevin Crawford” by Dave Herman (Brickleberry, Bob’s Burgers), “Bullet” (dog) by Kyle Kinane (The Standups), and “Mayor Karen Crawford” by Grey Griffin (Brickleberry), all 10 episodes of Paradise PD arrives on Netflix August 31st.

Check out the first trailer below:

Meet the worst responders, from the twisted minds that brought you Brickleberry. Paradise PD is coming soon, only on Netflix.

About Paradise PD:

They’re bad cops. Not bad like no nonsense. Not bad like cool. Bad like shitty. Paradise PD: They’re the worst responders. From the creators of Brickleberry, Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, comes an outrageous 10-episode adult animated comedy about a backwater Southern-fried, small-town police department. Paradise PD premieres on Netflix on August 31, 2018.

Check out a selection of brand-new images and the series’ poster below: