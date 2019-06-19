Paramount Acquires Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

0

Back in October 2018, we reported that Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio were planning to make an adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon their next project with filming set to begin this summer. While that filming start date looks unlikely (it’s possible, but Scorsese is likely still in post-production on The Irishman), Paramount has now picked up the project. Deadline reports that the studio will finance and distribute the project, which was picked up by Imperative Entertainment back in 2016 for a hefty $5 million.

Based on the book by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon: An American Crime and the Birth of the FBI, the nonfiction story is “about the mysterious murders of the Osage Indians tribe in Oklahoma, where oil sat rich beneath their land. The case was turned over to a brand new law enforcement agency known as the FBI, which fought against corruption to solve the case.” Grann, a writer for the New Yorker, previously penned the book The Lost City of Z.

While Paramount coming on board is a promising sign, we should keep in mind that Scorsese is incredibly deliberate with his choices and doesn’t rush to get a bunch of pictures lined up. While Killers of the Flower Moon would make for an exciting reunion of Scorsese and DiCaprio, this is one of those projects where I’m not going to believe it’s happening until cameras actually start rolling. Paramount’s backing is important, but it’s not like they can force Scorsese or DiCaprio to do anything. The studio needs that duo more than that duo needs Paramount, so they’re going to make Killers of the Flower Moon when they’re ready.

In the meantime, we can at least look forward to their separate projects. DiCaprio returns to theaters after an almost four-year break with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood while Scorsese’s The Irishman is due to hit Netflix later this year.