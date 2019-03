0

The screams are deafening. By the volume alone, you’d think a major Marvel star just appeared in front of the thousands of fans gathered in the Dolby Theatre. And to be fair, one did: Chris Pratt has just taken his seat onstage. But the fans are here for something a little more small town – literally – than a Guardians of the Galaxy or Avengers premiere. It’s the 10-year anniversary of the Parks and Recreation series premiere, and Pratt along with series stars Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Retta, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O’Heir, Aziz Ansari and creator Mike Schur have reunited to wax nostalgic about the cult-favorite comedy that only went off the air four years ago.

But it’s clear from the sold-out PaleyFest 2019 crowd that four years has been too long to see all the Pawnee government officials in one place. Some of the biggest screams of the night came during a surprise appearance by Pawnee’s own news anchor Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson), who introduced the panel’s moderator Patton Oswalt – a self-proclaimed Parks and Rec superfan – in his trademark style: “Good evening, I’m coming to you tonight from where I’m standing, which is here. The story of tonight’s event is that it is happening.”

While the heartfelt and hilarious panel kicked off with Poehler tearing up through her big smile at the passion of the crowd, it quickly became the stuff of any Parks and Rec superfan’s dreams as Schur and the cast revealed so many fascinating and never-before-heard facts about the making of the series. 10 years later, this show still continues to surprise us.

Couldn’t make it to the reunion yourself? Collider’s got you covered. Here are the 11 highlights from the Parks and Rec 10th anniversary PaleyFest panel about all the things you didn’t know about the making of one of the best comedies of all time (yeah, we said it).