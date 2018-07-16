‘Patient Zero’ Trailer: Matt Smith Is the Zombie Whisperer

0

Sony Pictures has released the Patient Zero trailer. The film takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where most of humanity has been ravaged by a plague that turns them into violent predators. The only hope is an asymptomatic victim (Matt Smith) who has the unique ability to communicate with other infected people. When he comes into contact with a more highly evolved victim (Stanley Tucci), there’s the hope that it may lead to Patient Zero and a cure for the disease.

While this isn’t a bad trailer, Patient Zero has been sitting on the shelf for years, and it’s pretty much getting buried in its release, first coming to OnDemand before coming to theaters. It would be nice to hold out some hope for this one, especially when it looks like Tucci is having a lot of fun playing the villain, but I’m incredibly skeptical on the prospects for this one. You can kind of see why the film has remained buried. First, it looks painfully cheap, and it also looks kind of silly. It’s like someone saw 28 Days Later and thought, “This is good, but what if Cillian Murphy was the only person who could talk to zombies?” When you add in that the big moment at the end of this trailer is Natalie Dormer stuck in a ventilation system with a CGI rat charging at her, and it’s not hard to see why this one is limping out the gate.

Check out the Patient Zero trailer below. The film hits digital on August 14th and theaters on September 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Patient Zero: