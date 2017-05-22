Patricia Summersett, AKA Princess Zelda, Has Some Sage Advice for Aspiring Actors

0

In this job, I occasionally get to talk to some big-name Hollywood talent, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, but I rarely get to talk to royalty. So imagine my surprise when I was offered a chance to interview Princess Zelda herself, as voiced by the lovely and talented Patricia Summersett in the Nintendo Switch debut game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Not only did Summersett give voice to the titular princess during the all-important cutscenes (a first for this franchise), she played a huge role in the game’s story and, as a result, every player’s experience.

So it’s no surprise that Summersett is already enjoying her “extraordinary” experiences with Zelda fans all around the world, from Sacramento, to Wichita, to Kuwait City. But the next year or so is also shaping up to be a rather interesting one for Summersett, who not only has more video games, TV work, and indie movies coming up, but also stars in Darren Aronofsky‘s mother!, due out this October. We chatted about that and more during a recent phone interview, which included some very down-to-Earth advice for up-and-coming actors. But first, I got to know Summersett a little better.

Though playing the role of Zelda is clearly a feather in her cap, Summersett has also voiced roles in such games as Deus Ex, For Honor, and the Rainbow Six and Assassin’s Creed franchises. But I wanted to know just how far back her video game familiarity went.

What was the first video game you remember playing as a kid? Patricia: Summersett: Super Mario Bros. I have three sisters, so we would all play together. We were given allotted times to play video games [laughs] and then the rest of the time we’d have to be outdoors or studying or something.

Summersett also mentioned playing Nintendo’s track-and-field games using the Power Pad, a shared experience we reminisced over for a few minutes. That, of course, led me to ask: