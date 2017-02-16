Patrick Stewart on How ‘Logan’ Pushes the Envelope

0

With director James Mangold’s Logan starring Hugh Jackman opening March 3rd, a few days ago I got to sit down with Patrick Stewart to talk about making the film. During the interview he talked about his reaction to reading the script for the first time and how different it was to all the previous X-Men films, the way Logan pushes the envelope with the rating, and a lot more.

While I’m under embargo from talking about Logan until tomorrow, a few months ago I got to see the first 42 minutes of Logan and previously said:

“Logan is unlike any previous X-Men movie and another big step forward for the superhero genre. No longer will you see Wolverine restrained by the PG-13 rating. Now when he uses his claws, you’ll see what would really happen.

The fact is, the only way for the superhero/comic book movie genre to survive and thrive is for films to push forward telling new stories that haven’t been made before. They need to surprise audiences with all new twists and turns. They have to make the stakes more than some big battle that could end the world.

What I loved about the Logan footage is how it’s about the characters and felt like a western without the normal rules of a superhero movie. In almost every superhero movie you never get the feeling something really bad could happen to your protagonist. In Logan, you are seeing characters at the end of their rope.”

Look for Matt Goldberg’s review of Logan tomorrow. Until then watch the interview with Patrick Stewart in the player above and below is the recent Logan trailer followed by some images. The film also stars Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant, and Elizabeth Rodriguez.