Watch: Patrick Stewart Narrates Alt World War II-Era Video Game ‘My Memory of Us’

Publisher IMGN.PRO and developer Juggler Games announced that their new video game, My Memory of Us will feature the voice talents of legendary actor of stage and screen, Patrick Stewart. The puzzle-based, side-scrolling story game tells a tale of hope, love and heroism in the face of great danger. Stewart’s narration begins the story, set in a city inspired by pre-Second World War Warsaw, where a young boy and girl from two different worlds come together to be kids, free to play and enjoy life. War breaks out and the children, faced with forced separation, with your help, may find a way to stay together and survive the threat of the evil occupation of their world.

This first look at My Memory of Us is visually unique. Its simple aesthetic and use of a grayscale color scheme accented with red serves to lend visual appeal and add impact to powerful story points. It’s a solid introduction, and we only have a couple of months before we’ll get to see more. My Memory of Us will arrive October 9, 2018, available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Get a look at My Memory of Us and a listen to Stewart’s narration in the game’s trailer below:

MY MEMORY OF US is a side scrolling adventure game with various logical puzzles and intriguing story about friendship between a boy and a girl. A friendship made during tough times of terror, pain, and exclusion in a place where people were forced to live in two artificially detached worlds. The Evil King plundered the city and his robot-soldiers appeared everywhere. Fortunately the children were not alone – they had each other. Their friendship allowed them to stay together, even though fate seemed to try to tear them apart. She can run fast, he can sneak – but only when they work together as a team can they overcome all adversities. Grab her hand and find out what adventures are waiting for you outside. Together, there’s nothing in the world that can stop you.

“The story of My Memory of Us is a personal one to us, as our grandparents faced similar oppression World War II. This game is our ode to them and the millions of others who lived and died during this time,” said Mikołaj Pawłowski, CEO, Juggler Games. “So when it came time to cast a narrator, Patrick Stewart was the perfect choice. His amazing acting career spans nearly six decades, and since the very beginning he has produced incredible and emotional work. His talent and skill provides the right mixture of gravitas and hope, and his performance resonates perfectly with our game.”

My Memory of Us marks Stewart’s return to the video game format, having previously lent his voice acting talents to titles that include The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. And, of course, he’ll also be returning to the helm as Jean Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series.

Check out some more images from My Memory of Us below!