Patrick Stewart Reveals the New ‘Star Trek’ Writers Room in Behind-the-Scenes Image

Patrick Stewart will return to the helm of the Star Trek franchise as Captain (perhaps Commodore or even Admiral?) Jean-Luc Picard in an all-new, as-of-yet untitled series for CBS All Access. Today, fans everywhere are one step closer to seeing just what this new series has in store as Stewart revealed a behind-the-scenes pic from the show’s writers room.

The creative team includes Alex Kurtzman, James Duff, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, and Kirsten Beyer. Additionally, Kurtzman, Duff, Goldsman, and Chabon will also serve as executive-producers with Trevor Roth, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Stewart, as well. Kurtzman wasn’t present in this picture (maybe he’s behind the camera) but there’s a new addition to the writers room in Diandra Pendleton-Thompson (Lucky Night, Awakening Love).

The tweet itself follows below:

The journey has begun. Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, James Duff, and yours truly. #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/GxhwkTIgWQ — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 24, 2018

Now, as you can plainly see, the creative team is hard at work building out the world(s) that the new, untitled Star Trek series will take place in. Other than that, there’s not too much to look into here, unless you can zoom and enhance your way towards reading the script pages on the table; let us know what you find out.

When Stewart’s return was announced earlier this year at the “Star Trek: Las Vegas” convention, he had this to say:

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course. It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over. During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

