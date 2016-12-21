Exclusive: ‘Patriots Day’ Posters Showcase the Individual Heroes

0

When Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg decided to make a movie about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, many wondered if it was too soon, or even a story that needed to be told. As someone that grew up near Boston and thought they knew what happened, I can tell you I’m glad they made Patriots Day. Not only is the film extremely respectful to the real life heroes and victims, the movie shows what really happened behind-the-scenes and highlights the importance of community and heroism. In addition, I had no idea what really transpired on the streets of Watertown between the police and the Tsarnaev brothers, and the film puts you front and center in the middle of the battle which turned into a war zone. Just so you know, typically when police engage someone the ensuing encounter lasts 10 to 15 seconds. The battle between the police and the brothers lasted almost eight minutes and involved semi-automatic weapons and bombs.

For those not familiar with the movie, Patriots Day is based on the account of Boston Police commissioner Ed Davis. Mark Wahlberg stars as Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders who joins survivors, first responders, and investigators in the hunt for the terrorists responsible for the act before they strike again. Patriots Day is a collaboration between CBS Films and 60 Minutes, with senior producer Michael Radutzky serving as a producer on the pic. The movie is not only based on the life rights of Davis, but also utilizes other details surrounding the event based on the 60 Minutes story in which Davis appeared. Scripted by Berg, Matt Cook, and Joshua Zetumer, the film also stars Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons, John Goodman, and Michelle Monaghan. Patriots Day is now playing in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles and expands wide on January 13, 2017. You can read Perri’s review here.

In the coming days and weeks look for some exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmakers.

