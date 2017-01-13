‘Patriots Day': Enter to Win a Poster Autographed by Mark Wahlberg [UPDATED]

0

Do you live in North America? Are you excited to see Peter Berg’s buzzy Patriots Day? If you answered “yes” to both of those questions, you’re going to want to click some buttons below, because we at Collider are lucky enough to be giving away a Patriots Day poster, signed by Mark Wahlberg himself! [UPDATE: Now we’re also bundling a free digital soundtrack by the film’s Oscar-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. In fact, we’ll have that for seven runner-ups, too.]

Since we’re still waiting for Patriots Day to hit theaters, here’s the synopsis for the film, which stars Wahlberg, Melissa Benoist, Michelle Monaghan, J.K. Simmons, Kevin Bacon and John Goodman.

An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis’s actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it.

And in case you missed it, you can read our own Perri Nemiroff’s review of the film here. Patriots Day will be released in select cities on December 21 and will expand nationwide on January 13, 2017.