Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine Reteam for TNT Series ‘One Day She’ll Darken”

0

Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine made a pretty good team for Wonder Woman, and while fans are hoping that the script for Wonder Woman 2 can somehow find a way to bring back Steve Trevor, at the very least Jenkins and Pine will be working together again. Variety reports that the duo is reuniting for the TNT drama series One Day She’ll Darken.

The network has given a straight-to-series order with Jenkins set to helm the pilot and possibly additional episodes; Pine will star in all six episodes for the show, which is inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel. Sam Sheridan will pen the screenplays.

Per Variety, “One Day She’ll Darken” tells the story of Hodel who was given away by her teenage birth mother to a black restroom attendant in a Nevada casino in 1949. As Hodel begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel, a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery, the spider in the web around the legendary “Black Dahlia” murder of Elizabeth Short in Los Angeles in 1947.”

Pine will play Jay Singletary, “a former Marine-turned-hack reporter and paparazzo. Jay was disgraced over his story about Hodel years prior, but now he sees a glimmer of redemption. Jay sees an opportunity, but is also caught in a moral quandary.”

It sounds like they’re headed in a noir direction, which would be very cool to see, especially Jenkins’ take on the material. Then again, with a story like this, it could go towards a lot of places, so it should be interesting to see how it takes shape.

There’s currently no premiere date for the project. Pine is about to start filming on the Netflix film Outlaw King, which will reteam him with his Hell or High Water cohorts Ben Foster and director David Mackenzie. As for Jenkins, Wonder Woman 2 has been set for December 2019, so she’ll likely start filming on it sometime next year.