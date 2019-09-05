Patty Jenkins Heads to Netflix with Overall TV Deal

0

Patty Jenkins is headed to Netflix. Jenkins has signed an overall TV deal with the streaming giant in a multi-year pact that will see the Wonder Woman filmmaker create, develop and produce new series. THR reports that she’s signed on for a three-year deal that’s worth $10 million,

While Jenkins is best known for her film work with Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman franchise and her Oscar-winning drama Monster, Jenkins’ previous TV experience includes directing the pilot for Betrayal and the Season 2 finale for AMC’s The Killing, which won a DGA Award and earned an Emmy nomination. Most recently, she executive produced and directed two episodes of TNT’s limited series I Am the Night, which reunited her with Wonder Woman star Chris Pine.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix. Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life,” said VP of Netflix originals Channing Dungey.

“I’m so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted [Sarandos], Cindy [Holland], Channing [Dungey], Peter [Friedlander] and the team at Netflix,” said Jenkins. “I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon.”

Jenkins is the latest big-name talent to be scooped up by Netflix, joining creatives like Ryan Murphy, Brad Fulchuk, Shonda Rhimes, The Haunting of Hill House and Gerald’s Game duo Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. And the focus on developing original content is only going to keep getting more important as we enter the next phase of streaming entertainment, with competitors like Disney+, Apple+, and HBO Max on the horizon.

Next up for Jenkins is Wonder Woman 1984, which arrives in theaters in June 2020.