Movie Talk: Patty Jenkins Comments on ‘Wonder Woman 2′; New Trailer for ‘Death Note’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, June 30th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Wendy Lee and Sinead DeVries discuss the following:

Patty Jenkins gives some of her thoughts on Wonder Woman 2

Alice Braga Joins New Mutants as Rosario Dawson Exits

Marvel Studios has had discussions with actors about bringing Captain Britain to the MCU

First trailer released for My Little Pony: The Movie

New trailer released for Death Note

First NSFW trailer for Cult of Chucky