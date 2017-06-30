Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Patty Jenkins Comments on ‘Wonder Woman 2′; New Trailer for ‘Death Note’

by      June 30, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, June 30th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Wendy Lee and Sinead DeVries discuss the following:

  • Alice Braga Joins New Mutants as Rosario Dawson Exits
  • Marvel Studios has had discussions with actors about bringing Captain Britain to the MCU
  • Mail Bag
wonder-woman-movie-gal-gadot

Image via Warner Bros.

