Movie Talk: Patty Jenkins Comments on ‘Wonder Woman 2′; New Trailer for ‘Death Note’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, June 30th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Wendy Lee and Sinead DeVries discuss the following:
- Patty Jenkins gives some of her thoughts on Wonder Woman 2
- Alice Braga Joins New Mutants as Rosario Dawson Exits
- Marvel Studios has had discussions with actors about bringing Captain Britain to the MCU
- First trailer released for My Little Pony: The Movie
- New trailer released for Death Note
- First NSFW trailer for Cult of Chucky
- Mail Bag